El Clasico 2020 Free Live Streaming Online: The first El Clasico of the season is upon us as Barcelona gear up to host Real Madrid at the Nou Camp. Both the teams have not look bright this season so far which is a bit of worry for their fans. Real Madrid come into the contest on the back of a two game losing streak including a shock loss in Europe to Shakhtar Donetsk. Opponents Barcelona are not doing well either, sitting at 10th in the league and manager Ronald Koeman knows very well about how thin the patience runs in fans these days. The game though should not be lacking in quality as El Clasico often gets the best out of the players on the pitch. Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico 2020–21 Key Players: Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Ansu Fati and Other Players to Watch Out for in BAR vs RM La Liga Football Match.

Barcelona will be without two key players – Marc Andre ter Stegen and Samuel Umtiti for the clash as they both remain on the sidelines with long term injuries. Jordi Alba makes a comeback post a hamstring injury and is pushing for a start. Ansu Fati is the in form player for Barcelona at the moment and his role will be crucial on the wings. Lionel Messi will start as the lone man upfront with Antoine Griezmann preferred on the right, which is slightly odd considering he does not look comfortable there.

All eyes will be on Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos making the playing eleven against Barcelona after missing the last game with an injury. In his absence, Real Madrid are highly vulnerable at the back. Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos should be the option in midfield although Federico Valverde is also in contention to start. Karim Benzema will shoulder the attacking responsibility for Real Madrid with Vinicius Jr for support. Barcelona & Real Madrid Announce Squads for El Clasico 2020-21, Check Out Predicted Line-Ups for BAR vs RM.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid and Real Madrid lock horns against each other in the La Liga match on October 24, 2020 (Saturday). The El Clasico match will be held at the iconic Camp Nou. It will kick off at 07:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Barcelona vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel. Lionel Messi's Record in El Clasico: Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21, Here's A Look at Argentine Great's Stats in Spanish Football’s Biggest Rivalry.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast of EL Clasico available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. The La Liga free online streaming is available on Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico 2020 for free. Live score updates of El Clasico will be available on social media handles of both the clubs. It will be an open game for chances for both sides, expect Barcelona to have a slight edge considering they are playing at home.

