Barcelona are slowly beginning to find their groove in the Spanish La Liga after a horrendous start to the campaign. With win over high flying Real Sociedad in their previous game, the Catalonians will now look to push up and cover some lost ground in the title race. They are currently 5th in the league with 20 points from 12 games, 6 less than league leaders Atletico Madrid. Ronal Koeman needs a string of victories under his belt to win over fans and critics, who have not liked his tactics on several occasions. Valencia are 12th in the league with just 3 wins this campaign and for a club with the history like theirs, it certainly does not bode well. BAR vs VAL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Valencia Football Match.

Clement Lenglet is expected to return to the Barcelona starting eleven against Valencia, replacing Oscar Mingueza. Lionel Messi played as a striker in the previous game and the Barcelona skipper could start as a no nine again. Phillipe Cotinho started the season brightly but injuries have proved to be a dampener. The Brazilian playmaker will have to content himself with a place on the bench with Martin Braithwaite set to start on the left.

Former Barcelona man Jasper Cillessen will not feature against his former club due to an injury and he will be joined by Kevin Gameiro on the sidelines. Jose Gaya is back to first team training following a hamstring injury and could feature. Gonacalo Guedes, Carlos Soler and Yunus Musah are key players in attack for the visitors and Barcelona will mark them closely. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Barcelona Can’t Compete if PSG Come Calling for Argentina Star, Admits Presidential Candidate Augusti Benedito.

When is Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Valencia clash will be played on December 19, 2020 (Saturday) at the Camp Nou. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 PM IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Barcelona vs Valencia match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Valencia for free. Valencia have had their fair share of problems this season and do not look like troubling an in form Barcelona team playing at home.

