A massive game awaits Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League as they face Bengaluru in an away tie this evening, a game they need to avoid defeat in order to progress to the playoffs. The Islanders are currently seventh in the standings with 33 points from 23 games, but a point is enough for them as they are level on points with sixth-placed Odisha, who have finished their quota of games. But with two defeats and two draws in their last four matches, Mumbai lack momentum here. Opponents, Bengaluru on the other hand are in sublime form and look solid at the fourth spot. Bengaluru FC versus Mumbai City FC will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2024–25: Mumbai City FC Need a Point Against Bengaluru FC To Qualify for Top Six.

Bengaluru have everyone fit and available for the game and that is a positive sign. Sunil Chhetri has managed 12 goals this campaign and is all set to return to international football. He will be part of the attacking third alongside Edgar Mendez. Alberto Noguera will look to keep things steady in midfield with Pedro Capo venturing forward.

Yoell Van Nieff is the heartbeat of this Mumbai side, and his presence will have a calming influence in midfield. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, and Jorge Ortiz will be part of the front three for the visitors and their combination play against a stable defence will be interesting to watch. Brandon Fernandes will look to add the creative spark from the midfield. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live: Mohammedan SC Share Points With Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Retain Top Spot.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bengaluru FC take on Mumbai City FC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 on Tuesday, March 11. The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match is set to be played at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC live telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. Mumbai lack momentum and this can prove to be their undoing in this game.

