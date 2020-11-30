Boca Juniors paid a touching tribute to club legend Diego Maradona during their 2-0 win over another one of the Argentine’s former club in Newell’s Old Boys on Sunday. The late footballer’s daughter was also present in the stands as the argentine club paid homage to one of the greatest players football has ever seen. Diego Maradona passed away last week after suffering cardiac arrest weeks after successful brain surgery. Lionel Messi Tribute to Diego Maradona! Barcelona Star Celebrates in Iconic Newell’s Old Boys Shirt, Dedicates Goal to Argentina Legend (Watch Video).

Boca Juniors, where Diego Maradona played at the start and near the end of his career, took the field against Newell’s Old Boys on Sunday, which was their first game since the passing of the Argentine legend, they had their previous fixture with Internacional in Copa Libertadores postponed hours after footballer’s death last week. All Blacks Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona Ahead Of The Rugby Championship Clash With Argentina (Watch Video).

In the game, Columbian international Edwin Cardona opened the scoring, following which the entire team ran towards the sidelines and laid a Diego Maradona jersey on the floor and applauded in front of the Argentine’s private box in the stadium as his daughter Dalma watched emotionally from the stands.

Watch Video

The raw emotion of Dalma Maradona, Diego’s daughter, upon receiving an ovation from Boca Juniors after scoring the game’s opening goal. 💙💛💙pic.twitter.com/i7ScvTQcAh — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) November 29, 2020

During the half time interval, Boca Juniors turned off the lights in the entire stadium apart from that of Diego Maradona's VIP box. Ahead of the clash with Newell’s, the entire Boca team wore a shirt with the late footballer’s silhouette in it and also sported the legend’s name on the back of their jerseys for the entire game.

Tributes

El homenaje en el entretiempo en la Bombonera. #DiegoEterno pic.twitter.com/8f2g8vvemi — Boca Jrs. Oficial (desde 🏡) (@BocaJrsOficial) November 29, 2020

‘I knew it was going to be an uphill struggle. The phrase I used was that, to pay homage to the best in the world, you have to play well and that Boca needed to win. It was the best way to pay homage to him, to play this beautiful sport’ said Boca coach Miguel Angel Russo, a former Argentina team-mate of Maradona, after the game.

