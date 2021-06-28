On a high after already sitting at the top of the group, a confident Argentina would take on Bolivia in their last Group A fixture on Tuesday, June 29. The match is scheduled to be played at the Arena Pantanal, in Cuiaba and would start at 05:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Argentina have won two out of their three matches in the competition and have looked very strong. Led by Lionel Messi, who has been in good form, La Albicieste is one of the favourites to go all the way this time. Lionel Scaloni's men are currently on an unbeaten streak of nine matches and a win over Bolivia would further help them stretch their dominance in the competition. They have been one of the best defensive outfits in the competition, having conceded just one goal. However, the only thing that Argentina would want to do differently is for their strikers Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero to find their goalscoring form. Uruguay vs Paraguay, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of URU vs PAR on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India

Bolivia on the other hand could only hope for a much-improved performance than what they have produced so far this season. They haven't won a match, are at the bottom in Group A and would want to sign off from this tournament on a high.

When is Bolivia vs Argentina, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Bolivia vs Argentina, Copa America 2021 clash will take place on June 29, 2021 (Tuesday early morning) at the Arena Pantanal. The Copa America 2021 match in Group A has a scheduled time of 05:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Bolivia vs Argentina, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Bolivia vs Argentina, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Bolivia vs Argentina, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Bolivia vs Argentina, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Bolivia vs Argentina game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2021 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).