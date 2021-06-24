Bolivia and Uruguay are all about the take on each other in the Copa America 2021 at the Arena Pantanal. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick glance at the preview of the match. So both teams have suffered from a similar fate in their last games. Uruguay is yet to open the winning account and has faced a loss and a draw. The team lost to Lionel Messi's Argentina and then drew 1-1 against Chile. Copa America 2021 Points Table Updated.

The Bolivian team too is also yet to open the account when it comes to winning games. Messi's Argentina currently leads the group with seven points, followed by Chile with five and Paraguay with three. Paraguay will next play against Chile can also potentially impact who proceeds to the next round. now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Bolivia vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Bolivia vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021 clash will take place late on June 25, 2021 (Friday) at the Arena Pantanal in Brazil. The Copa America 2021 match in Group B has a scheduled time of 02:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Bolivia vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of Copa America 2021 in India. It will broadcast Bolivia vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021 live match on the Sony Sports channels and Sony Ten 2 will telecast the game on TV.

Bolivia vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Bolivia vs Uruguay, Copa America 2021 football match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Jio will also provide live streaming for its users on Jio TV app. FanCode will also live stream Bolivia vs Uruguay game but fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the game.

