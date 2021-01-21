Real Madrid is facing quite a tough time in recent times. Now, here was one more instance which actually screams out the fact that the Los Blancos are actually having a tough time. Real Madrid crashed out of Copa del Rey 2021 tournament with a loss against Alcoyano. From team Real Madrid we had Eder Militao scoring the lone goal at the 45th minute of the match. Until the half-time Los Blancos were leading the game. But it was during the dying minutes of the match the hosts scored a couple of goals and walked away with a win. Post this Cristiano Ronaldo fans trolled Real Madrid quite brutally. Copa del Rey 2021: Real Madrid Knocked Out by Alcoyano 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been sold to Juventus in 2018. Ever since the team has had issues with bringing up CR7's replacement. The team might have won the La Liga title but they also lost Super de Espana tournament and now the Copa dey Rey. Needless to say that the fans feel that the team has been missing the services of Ronaldo. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below:

Talking about Real Madrid's stint in the La Liga 2020-21, the Los Blancos are currently placed on number two of the table. Atletico Madrid is placed on number one of the points table.

 

