Real Madrid is facing quite a tough time in recent times. Now, here was one more instance which actually screams out the fact that the Los Blancos are actually having a tough time. Real Madrid crashed out of Copa del Rey 2021 tournament with a loss against Alcoyano. From team Real Madrid we had Eder Militao scoring the lone goal at the 45th minute of the match. Until the half-time Los Blancos were leading the game. But it was during the dying minutes of the match the hosts scored a couple of goals and walked away with a win. Post this Cristiano Ronaldo fans trolled Real Madrid quite brutally. Copa del Rey 2021: Real Madrid Knocked Out by Alcoyano 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo had been sold to Juventus in 2018. Ever since the team has had issues with bringing up CR7's replacement. The team might have won the La Liga title but they also lost Super de Espana tournament and now the Copa dey Rey. Needless to say that the fans feel that the team has been missing the services of Ronaldo. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below:

Real Madrid scout team and officials rushing to juventus to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VnPjsqD1Sq — Hanteywhite 🇳🇬 (@Dat_Oronboy) January 21, 2021

Another one

Cristiano Ronaldo won a Cup final the same night Real Madrid got knocked out of another domestic cup, and also becoming the all time Goalscorer(counting).. 😭😍⚽️🔥 — ♏pho 🤗 (@asiithi) January 21, 2021

Blunder of the century

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the record breaking number of officials goals the same day Real Madrid get eliminated from the Copa del Rey by a third division side.. The difference maker Real Madrid failed to replace. A player that should have never left. pic.twitter.com/GNZZvOifof — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) January 20, 2021

Angry fan

Real Madrid that sell Cristiano ronaldo to juventus be disturbing us every time he score or win a title ... Get yours instead of disturbing us abeg. 😏 — Abdul Legnd 🐐 (@___abdoulvziiz) January 21, 2021

No replacements

Christiano Ronaldo is the best player Real Madrid ever had they were an unstoppable machine with him in the team you got to wonder how they let him go and better yet even failed to find a suitable replacement not that there is one. pic.twitter.com/LzjOD9RcRe — McCall593 MC (@mccall593) January 21, 2021

Talking about Real Madrid's stint in the La Liga 2020-21, the Los Blancos are currently placed on number two of the table. Atletico Madrid is placed on number one of the points table.

