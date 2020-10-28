Cristiano Ronaldo has given his fans a major update about his health condition after being ruled out of Juventus’ UEFA Champions League 2020-21 clash against Barcelona. Ronaldo, who is currently in quarantine after testing COVID-19 positive for the second time last week, will not be part of the Juventus vs Barcelona UCL Group G match after Juventus failed to procure a negative test result for the Portuguese star 24 hours before the Champions League clash. Ronaldo has not played a single match since coming back from international duty with Portugal after testing positive for coronavirus. Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out Of Juventus vs Barcelona, Champions League 2020-21, Netizens Express Disappointment on Social Media (Read Tweets).

Ronaldo shared a picture of himself on Instagram and gave his fans an update about his health. The Juventus talisman wrote “Felling good and healthy!” alongside a picture of himself sitting in a couch. Ronaldo has been out of action since coming back to Italy midway through the UEFA Nations League tournament with Portugal after testing positive for COVID-19. Cristiano Ronaldo Under Investigation for Potential Coronavirus Protocol Breach, Says Italian Sports Minister.

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture From Quarantine

He returned to Italy in a special ambulance-jet after testing positive while on international duty with Portugal. The Juventus squad were already under quarantine after two staff-members tested positive COVID-19 positive just a week before the international break. But Ronaldo still travelled and joined the national team for the UEFA Nations League where he, despite being asymptomatic tested positive.

Since then the 35-year-old has been in self-isolation and missed Juventus’ last three matches, two of which they have drawn. As Juventus prepare to host Barcelona in their second UCL group stage match, Ronaldo will not be available for selection. This was supposed to be the first meeting between Messi and Ronaldo since the latter left Real Madrid in 2018. But fans will now have to wait for the second leg, which is on December 12, to watch both the footballing icons in action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).