Cristiano Ronaldo has been reportedly tested positive with COVID-19 and thus has been ruled out of the Champions League 2020-21. The tie is said to be quite a special one as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would be taking on each other. The fans were quite keen on seeing the two taking on each other in the clash but now with CR7 being tested positive with COVID-19, the epic battle between the two has been averted. Needless to say that the fans are quite upset with the same and they took to social media expressing their disappointment.

The club is yet to issue a statement for the same. But the reports have confirmed that CR7 will not be featuring in the tie. In fact, Alvaro Morata will be the one who will be starring in the line-up. Ronaldo was on the national duties when he was infected with the coronavirus. He had been in UEFA Nation League and was playing for Portugal. After getting infected, CR7 returned back to Turin and had been in the self-isolation. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Barcelona tomorrow. He’s not tested negative yet - 24 hours before the UCL match. Morata will be the starter as centre striker for Juventus. 🔴 #Juve #UCL #ChampionsLeague — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2020

Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo will not get reunion with Lionel Messi after testing positive again. On October 13. Ronaldo was tested positive and 14 days later he still tested positive. 😔😷🙏 #GetWellSoon#CristianoRonaldo — Sangpu Changsan (Legend) (@SangpuChangsan) October 28, 2020

you won't, ronaldo tested positive for corona either today or yesterday again :( — verexeeee (@verdotexe) October 28, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for covid-19 once again😥😥 pic.twitter.com/nMyudWJ6PO — _Seyyid_447_ (@_Seyyid_447_) October 28, 2020

Even Andrea Pirlo had spoken up about the intense battle between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. "For the first time, I'll be taking on Messi as a coach, I'll treat him with the enormous respect that he deserves," he said during the pre-match conference.

