After a heartbreaking 3-0 loss against AC Milan, Juventus is all set to take on Sassuolo in the Serie A 2021 match. Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the 22- member squad announced by the team. The pre-match presser of Andrea Pirlo was curt and to the point. The only conclusion that came out from the presser was that the team meant business and they would simply not give up their chances of UCL 2021-22 so easily. The match will be held at the Emilia-Romagna. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Former Club Sporting CP Amid Transfer Rumours, Ruben Amorim & Co Clinch Primeira Liga 2021 Title in 19 years.

Pirlo during the presser highlighted the fact that the team is just one point away from the Champions League spot and they still have three matches to go. "I don't want to see resignation tomorrow," he said during the conference,. The Juventus manager also explained that this is the test of collective pride. The players of the team left for Sassuolo on Tuesday. Danilo and Arthur are fine and they start in the game.

Now, let's have a look at the squad announced by Juventus below:

Pictures of the team leaving for Sassuolo

Now, let's have a look at the predicted starting XI for both teams:

Sassuolo Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Lopez, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Traore; Raspadori

Juventus Probable Lineup (4-4-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Ronaldo, Morata

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).