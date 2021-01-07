Just when the haters thought that team Juventus could lose out on points while they were busy preparing for the match against AC Milan, we had the Bianconeri surprising the critics and scripting an amazing win against Rosenneri. The team won the match by 3-1. This was an away fixture for Juventus where AC Milan’s unbeaten streak in the Serie A 2020-21 was brought to a halt. Federico Chiesa scored a brace and played a vital role in the team walking away with a win. After the win, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and lauded the team for their stunning effort. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pass to Weston McKennie During AC Milan vs Juventus Serie A 2020-21 Tie, Netizens Laud CR7 (Watch Video).

Ronaldo posted a few pictures along with his teammates and posted a very interesting caption to go along with it. "Congratulations guys for another important victory! Go on like this," read the caption of the snaps posted by Ronaldo. The Portugal star might have not scored a single goal during the game but was in the news for his stunning pass to Weston McKennie who then netted the third goal for the visiting team. Now let's have a look at the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

With this, Juventus now stans on number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 30 points in their kitty. The team would want to keep up with their winning streak to get on to the top of the points table.

