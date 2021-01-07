Cristiano Ronaldo might have not scored a goal during AC Milan vs Juventus in the Serie A 2020-21 match, but he was still in the news for his playmaking abilities. The pass to Weston McKennie took the team to 3-1 win and Juventus brought an end AC Milan’s unbeaten streak in the Serie A 2020-21. Ronaldo’s pass grabbed the attention of the netizens and the 35-year-old was lauded by the fans. Before getting into the tweets and video of the pass, let’s have a look at how the game panned out for both the parties. Juventus 3–1 AC Milan, Serie A 2020–21 Goal Video Highlights: Federico Chiesa Brace Ends Milan’s 27-Match Unbeaten Run.

Ahead of the game many of them thought that Juventus would drop points against AC Milan. But then we had Federico Chiesa who stood tall with a brace for the Bianconeri at the San Siro. Weston McKennie chipped in with a goal and took the team to a 3-1 win. Talking about the possession, Juventus possessed the ball for 58 per cent of the game and the rest was by AC Milan. Now, let’s have a look at the pass from Ronaldo which can be seen at around three minutes in the video:

What a great intelligent pass. Some people are saying that the pass to Mckennie was the only good one from Ronaldo. Some of his abilities are massively underrated. — Parin (@ParinRM) January 7, 2021

Ronaldo's pass to Mckennie😍 — Olayinka (@iamrheed) January 6, 2021

What a pass from Cristiano Ronaldo to pick out Weston McKennie. The American nearly scores, but Donnarumma makes the save. — Raffaele (@ItalianoCalcio) January 6, 2021

Perfect pass from Ronaldo to Mckennie. Great save from Donnarumma. So close for Juve again — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) January 6, 2021

With this, Juventus has jumped into the top four spots of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 30 points. The team has so far played 15 games out of which they won eight lost one. The remaining games ended with a draw.

