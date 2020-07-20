Juventus is all set to take on Lazio tonight at the Allianz Stadium. Ahead of the much important game, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and other members of the team sweated it out. Juventus who is placed on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 points table is looking to get back to winning ways. The team has had quite a few slip-ups in the recent past. First, they lost the match against AC Milan by 4-2 at San Siro. Then the Bianconeri hosted Atalanta where they faced a 2-2 draw. JUV vs LAZ Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Lazio Football Match.

Next, The Old Lady was hosted by Sassuolo and once again they had a 3-3 draw. Apart from the match against Sassuolo, Cristiano Ronaldo scored goals in each of these game and now has 28 goals this season. The fans would be surely looking forward to Bianconeri to get their act together to be back on the winning track. For now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by a fans page on social media where the team is seen sweating it out in the nets.

Video

According to Maurizio Sarri at his pre-match press conference, Rodrigo Bentancur, Matthijs de Ligt and Leonardo Bonucci trained away from the squad and said that he would be able to comment on their state only ahead of the hours of the match. Giorgio Chiellini might now feature in the squad. Federico Bernardeschi will be missing out on the game due to the yellow card picked by him during the game against Sassuolo.

