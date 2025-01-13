Angel Di Maria is one of the most decorated footballers in the world winning trophies with multiple clubs he played in and also with the Argentina national football team. On January 12, 2025, Angel Di Maria’s S. L. Benfica side won the Portuguese League Cup 2024-25 title defeating Sporting Lisbon in the final. Angel Di Maria assisted a goal in the match and also scored from the spot kick in the shoot-out. Adding the Portuguese League Cup 2024-25 title to his tally, Angel Di Maria now has won 36 trophies in his professional career and surpasses his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in career trophies. Lionel Messi continues to lead the chart with 47 trophies. Angel Di Maria Scores As Benfica Defeats Atletico Madrid 4–0 in UEFA Champions League 2024–25.

Angel Di Maria Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo in Career Trophies After Winning Portuguese League Cup 2024-25 Title

Yesterday, Ángel Di María has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo in career trophies and has entered top 5 🏆 This is top 5: 1. Leo Messi (47) 2. Dani Alves (44) 3. Andres Iniesta (37) 4. Maxwell (37) 5. Di Maria/Giggs (36) pic.twitter.com/j1ABv8cx8f — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) January 12, 2025

