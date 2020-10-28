Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss the clash against Barcelona in the Champions League as the 35-year-old is yet to test negative for Covid-19. The Juventus star first tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Portugal and was set to miss the subsequent clash against Sweden before return to Turin to undergo the mandatory self-isolation. It was reported that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was asymptomatic. Cristiano Ronaldo Health Update: Juventus Star Shares Picture From Quarantine After Being Ruled Out of Juventus vs Barcelona UCL 2020–21 Match Due to COVID-19 Positive Result.

Following the completion of mandatory self-isolation, the Juventus star underwent a coronavirus test, which came back positive. The 35-yeat-old took another test a few days back to get himself in the squad taking on Barcelona, however, the results might not be in his favour. Cristiano Ronaldo Under Investigation for Potential Coronavirus Protocol Breach, Says Italian Sports Minister.

Portuguese TVI reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has once again tested positive for coronavirus following the swab tests carried out by Juventus but the 35-year-old is still awaiting the test by UEFA, if also positive, will rule him out of the game altogether. According to the publication, the Portuguese has tested positive for a total of 18 times.

According to the rules, Cristiano must test negative for coronavirus at least 24 hours before the game in order to be allowed to play. But with the deadline passed, it looks highly unlikely that the five-time ballon d'Or winner will be taking part against Barcelona.

In Cristiano Ronaldo's absence, former Real Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata has filled the spot and is once again expected to start the game against Barcelona. Juventus haven't fared well in the Portuguese's absence as they have won just one of their three games in that period.

