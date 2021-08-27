Cristiano Ronaldo’s future are Juventus looks to be nearing an end as the Portuguese has asked for a move away from the club. The 36-year-old was left out of the starting XI for the Serie A opener against Udinese and manage Max Allegri has confirmed that the five-time Ballon d'Or will not be called up for further matches until his current transfer situation is resolved. Ronaldo joined the Turin club in 2018 for a club-record fee. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Leaves Juventus Training Ground in 40 Minutes Amid Transfer Talks.

Manchester City were tipped to be the favourites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares for an exit from Juventus. The 36-year-old’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has been in contact with the English champions, are reportedly unwilling to match Binconeri’s asking price of around €28/30 million and still haven’t agreed personal terms with the striker.

However, as per the new reports, Manchester United have expressed a late interest in the former star with hopes of bringing him to Old Trafford in the summer. The Premier League giants are understood to be in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent and will soon submit their offer for the 36-year-old.

Cristiano Ronaldo told to Jorge Mendes he’s “open to join Manchester United” for incredible comeback. Contract to be sent in the next hours - Man Utd discussing with Cristiano and Mendes deal until June 2023. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC Manchester City have never sent an official proposal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Manchester City have shown interest in the forward but are yet to send an official proposal for the Portuguese star. Paris Saint Germain was also tipped as a possible destination, but the Parisian hierarchy have denied any interest in Cristiano Ronaldo after signing the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos.

The Bianconeri are open to selling the five-time Ballon d’Or winner after he expressed his desire to leave. Cristiano Ronaldo was Juventus’ top scorer last season, but amid the financial effects of COVID-19, the Turin club are looking to offload the 31 million euro earning star to balance their wage structure.

