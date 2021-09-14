Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming to Manchester United is something that was celebrated not only by fans but also by the players. Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United against Newcastle and the former Juventus striker scored a brace and sent a wave of joy amongst the fans. CR7 lead the team to win the game 4-1 however, despite this defeat the players of Newcastle could not resist themselves from asking for CR7's shirt. After the final whistle, as many as three players asked Ronaldo for his shirt each time he had to turn down the request as someone else had already asked for his jersey. Cristiano Ronaldo Included In 22-Man Manchester United Squad For UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Encounter Against BSC Young Boys, Check Predicted Line-Up.

In the video we see, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton asking CR7 but sadly not even a single player could get it as someone else already had requested CR7's shirt. This video is making rounds on social media and once again we are made to realise the kind of impact that Portugal star has on the present generation footballers. However, it's still not clear about who finally got CR7's jersey but it wouldn't be surprising if the former Juventus star wished to preserve his jersey.

Check out the video below:

After the match, Ronaldo admitted that he didn't expect to score a brace but instead was expecting only one goal. He also thanked the crowd and his fans for the kind of welcome they gave him at Old Trafford. The fans had lined up in huge numbers a couple of hours before the game and were waiting for CR7's return. Ronaldo also said that he did not expect this kind of welcome from the fans after his homecoming.

