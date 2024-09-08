Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. He has achieved every major trophy apart from the FIFA World Cup. Let's look at some of his records. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Completing 900 Career Goals During Portugal vs Croatia UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Match, Says 'I Dreamed of This…' (See Post).

He is the First Men's Football Player to Score 900 Career Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo is well known as a clinical goalscorer. His eye for the goal and the movements around the box are like a predator looking for a pray. His immense hunger for goals and the constant strive for fitness has pushed him to achievement something so great like having 900 goals beside his name.

He Tops the List of Highest Goal Scorer in Men's International Football with 131 Goals

Ronaldo started his Portugal career when the likes of Luis Figo played for them. Starting from there Ronaldo has set his own standards and for the next two decades he has maintained it through multiple generations of players. The result has been him topping the list of highest goal scorer in men's international football.

He is a Five-Time Ballon d'Or Winner

In a era where Lionel Messi dashed ahead of his contemporaries and bagged ballon d'Or after ballon d'Or, it was only Cristiano Ronaldo who could maintain a close competition. Ronaldo had a meteoric rise and he worked really hard in his fitness and game standards to stay where he got to and bagged five ballon d'Or beside his name.

He Has Scored 450 Goals for Real Madrid and is the Highest Goal Scorer for Los Blancos

Cristiano Ronaldo came to Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 and since then he has been part of Real Madrid winning four UEFA Champions League titles and the three peat. He has competed neck to neck in Lionel Messi in terms of goal contributions in the LaLiga despite Barcelona dominating it most of the times. Ronaldo left Real Madrid with a massive 450 goals beside his name.

He Holds the Record for Most Goals (140) in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid's success in the UEFA Champions League during Ronaldo's era has been due to him providing goals and assists aplenty during the continental competition. Ronaldo's exploits against Wolfsburg and Juventus in the UCL has become a foklore among football enthusiasts and that shows how effortless he looked when scoring goals in the European competition.

(With Inputs From ANI)

