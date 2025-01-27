Cristiano Ronaldo has started the year 2025 on a positive note as he has scored four goals in four matches and has surpassed the tally of 920 career goals. After shining in another Saudi Pro League match for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo shared a post wishing his partner Georgina Rodriguez on her birthday. Georgina, born on January 27, 1994, turned 30 years old on Monday. Ronaldo shared the post with a picture of them together and the caption, 'For my mother, partner, friend, my wife… Happy birthday, love. Your light illuminates us and your love infects us. ' Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Fateh, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Simakan Score as Stefano Pioli’s Side Claim All Three Points.

Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Heartfelt Wishes to Partner Georgina Rodriguez

Para la madre, compañera, amiga, mi mujer… Feliz cumpleaños, amor. Tu luz nos ilumina y tu amor nos contagia. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0kYFYwRgcp — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 27, 2025

