The news of the sudden demise of Diego Maradona is surely something that has rattled all the football lovers around the world. The fans and the footballers don’t seem to have gotten over the fact that Argentine is no more. The fans have now decided to keep him immortal by getting tattoos done on his name. Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 at his home due to a heart failure. Even Lionel Messi had paid tributes to the the the demised star during Barcelona's match against Osasuna. Post this, thousands of fans had gathered to get the last glimpse of the late star. Diego Maradona Dies at 60, All-Time Football Great Passes Away in Argentina's Tigre City Due to Heart Attack.

Many pictures have gone viral on social media where the fans were seen getting a tattoo done on his name. One of them posted the number of the jersey on the back. The fan's back was a replica of the jersey. One of them got a tattoo done of his name on his knuckles. Now, let's have a look at the pictures:

Under his shirt, pizza shop owner Guillermo Rodriguez is a walking shrine to Diego Maradona. His entire back is covered in tattoos depicting the soccer great, whose death last week inspired enormous grief in Argentina and beyond https://t.co/PON19limre 1/6 pic.twitter.com/YGbYW5kyUX — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2020

'For me I felt that pain the day that Maradona died. The grief is enormous,' said Cintia Veronica, who showed tattoos of Maradona on her arm at her home in Buenos Aires 2/6 pic.twitter.com/rZsJkV073q — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2020

'Having tattoos of Diego for me is the greatest thing there is,' said Maximiliano Fernando, whose bedroom walls are lined with pictures and shirts of the player. 'I'm going to take him to the grave' 3/6 pic.twitter.com/3Z66wtbv3n — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2020

Lionel Messi during the match had almost produced a goal a Hand of God like goal which was netted by Diego Maradona during the 1986 World Cup during Argentina vs England.

