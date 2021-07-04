The English fans broke into a massive celebration last night as Harry Kane netted a goal against Ukraine in the Euro 2020. Harry Kane scored a brace last night in the quarter-final round of the European Championship. No sooner than he netted the first goal, the fans who were catching up with live-action from London broke into a celebration. Social media is full of videos of these fans going berserk as England qualified for the semi-finals. Harry Kane's team won the match 4-0. Harry Kane's Brace Helps England Book a Berth in Semi-Finals of Euro 2020, Thrashes Ukraine 4-0 (Watch Goal Highlights).

The other team that made its way into the semi-final is Denmark. After a year in and out of lockdown, it is quite a delight to watch the fans turning out in huge numbers and celebrating their win in such a fashion. In other parts of London and England, the fans celebrated their win. The team and the fans will be surely hoping to clinch the glory. Now, let's have a look at the videos posted by the fans online:

Video 1:

Scenes in Newcastle as Harry Kane netted England's opener ⬇️pic.twitter.com/scoZEx06ri — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 3, 2021

Video 2:

These were the joyous scenes in @BoxparkCroydon in south London as Harry Kane put England 1-0 up against Ukrainehttps://t.co/aMszteylNV pic.twitter.com/606ai6PNtj — ITV News (@itvnews) July 3, 2021

Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson were also the ones who scored goals for the team which led to England being on the winning side. England had defeated Germany in the round-of -16 games to reach the quarter-finals.

