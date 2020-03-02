Erling Haaland Offers Transfer Hope to Real Madrid and Manchester United With Zlatan Ibrahimovic Claim

Erling Haaland (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Erling Braut Haaland has been the talk of the footballing world after bursting onto the scene since the start of the season. The Norwegian prodigy joined Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window and has hit the ground running since his debut. Haaland was on the books of Manchester United and Real Madrid but chose the German club instead. However, the youngster has now given fresh hope to all the clubs across Europe after suggesting that he wants to experience playing in other countries like his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Borussia Dortmund Starlet Erling Braut Haaland Beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Reach 40 Goal For the Season.

In a recent interview with FourFourTwo, Erling Haaland spoke about the admiration he has for former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and about the Swedes career. ‘I like his mentality and how he sees different things’ said the Dortmund striker. ‘I think I’ve always had that confidence too, that’s just me. I also like how he moves from one club to another, in another country which isn’t easy but he always comes in and just bangs in goals, from the first second. I liked seeing that.’ The 19-year-old added. Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe the Next Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi.

The Norwegian was also asked about the interest which has been shown in him from top clubs across Europe to which he said ‘It's always nice when clubs are interested. It means you've done something right.’ The youngster played under current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time at Molde and said that he has a good relationship with him. ‘I arrived at Molde as a young kid, and he helped me a lot. He was a good finisher and helped me with striking skills and different finishing methods. He’s been important in my career.’ Haaland said.

These statements will surely give all the clubs interested in Haaland a new hope in signing the prolific striker during the upcoming season. The 19-year-old scored a hat-trick on his very first game for Dortmund and no one in the German league has scored more goals than him since his arrival. Due to his recent goal-scoring exploits, Haaland has earned a reputation as one of the most feared strikers in world football.