FIFA Proposes Five Substitutions Per Game Once Football Returns After Corornavirus Suspension

FIFA (Photo Credits: IANS)

The entire sporting world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic as several competitions have been either suspended or cancelled. But several leagues are looking to for a potential restart as early as possible and is reported that games will take place behind closed doors. With football close to a comeback, FIFA have proposed allowing teams to make as much as five substitutions per game, to help players cope with the return. FIFA Set New Guidelines on Transfer Windows and Player Contracts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

As reported by Sky Sports, FIFA is planning to increase the substitutions per game from three to five when football returns after the long break due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is reported that the teams will be allowed three slots, including the half-time break to make their changes. These changes are being made due to the increase in physical demands once the action resumes. UEFA Hopeful of Completing Domestic Leagues By August.

With hopes of completing the season, teams are expected to play a game every couple of days which will take a huge toll on all the players involved. These plans are subject to approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB), who are responsible for the laws of the game.

As quoted by Sky Sports, a spokesperson from FIFA said ‘Safety of the players is one of FIFA's main priorities. One concern in this regard is that the higher-than-normal frequency of matches may increase the risk of potential injuries due to a resulting player overload.’ ‘In light of this, and in light of the unique challenge faced globally in delivering competitions according to the originally foreseen calendar, FIFA proposes that a larger number of substitutions be temporarily allowed’ the spokesperson added.

‘In competitions where less than five substitutions are currently allowed, each team would now be given the possibility to use up to five substitutions during the match, with the possibility of an additional substitution remaining during extra time, where relevant.’ The spokesperson said further.

It is understood that if the rules are approved they will be applied to the current as well as the 2020-21 season. These rules will be applied to international matches as well, including the Euro 2020s, scheduled for the next year.