FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Flamengo will play ES Tunis in a group D fixture this evening in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Flamengo are currently top of the Brazilian league table with 24 points from 11 games played and they head into this fixture on the back of a four-game winning streak. With Chelsea in the group as well, opening the campaign with a victory will be decisive. ES Tunis are the Tunisian champions and the pride of their nation. Although the challenge at their disposal is vigorous, they will head into this fixture exuberating a lot of confidence. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Results: Botafogo Beat Sounders; Palmeiras and FC Porto Play Out Goalless Draw.

Jorginho is a new signing for Flamengo and will be hoping to make his debut in this game. Danilo and Alex Sandro have experience of playing in topflight leagues in Italy and they can have an impact in this game. Pedro is the target man up front for the Brazilians and he will be supported by Giorgian de Arrascaeta, the playmaker.

ES Tunis skipper Yassine Meriah is back after a lengthy injury hiatus that saw him miss 6 months of football. Youcef Belaili and Rodrigo Rodrigues will feature in the final third for the African side. Abdramane Konate will sit deep and shield the backline with Khalil Guenichi and Onuche Ogbelu venturing forward to support the attack.

Flamengo vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Flamengo vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis Date Tuesday, June 17 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Flamengo vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Chelsea will commence their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against LAFC on Tuesday, June 16. The Flamengo vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis Group D match is set to be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and it starts at 06:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Gennaro Gattuso Named Italy Football Team Head Coach As the Azzurri Aim To Avoid Missing Out on Third Straight FIFA World Cup.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Flamengo vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Flamengo vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis live telecast on any TV channel. For Flamengo vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Flamengo vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Flamengo vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Flamengo are one of the top American teams and they should open their account with a win.

