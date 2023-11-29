Manchester United will have a lot of work to do when they will be heading into the UEFA Champions League 2023–24 match against Galatasaray. Manchester United is in the last spot in Group A and will be looking to find some form against Galatasaray. Manchester United has only won a single game till now in the UCL 2023-24 campaign. This will be an away game for Manchester United as they will be traveling to Turkey for the match. Following the defeat in Denmark, however, Erik Ten Hag's men have picked up the momentum and are currently on a winning streak of two matches in the Premier League. It will be a must-win game against Galatasaray. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Face Must-Win Battle Against Galatasaray

Galatasaray is in good form when we look at their domestic league record but they need to find rhythm in the UCL campaign as they have only won a single game and will be looking forward to winning the game against Manchester United so that they can be in the race to qualify for the next round of UEFA Champions League 2023–24.

In the last UCL encounter, Galatasaray won the game against Manchester United with a scoreline of 3-2. Rasmus Hojlund scored a brace but was not enough for Manchester United to get through. Mauro Icardi scored the match-winner for Galatasaray in the 81 minute. The stakes are as high as ever and the key battle between Mauro Icardi and Harry Maguire will be a nice sight to watch.

When is Galatasaray vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Galatasaray will be taking on Manchester United in the Group A match of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29. The game will begin at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Arena, Munich.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Galatasaray vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. The important match between Galatasaray and Manchester United will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Pep Guardiola Walks off Smiling as Manchester City Stays Perfect While PSG, AC Milan Struggle

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Galatasaray vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Galatasaray vs Manchester United match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

