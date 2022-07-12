Germany and Spain are set to take on each other in a Group B clash at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 on Wednesday, July 12. The match would be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in London and is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams got off to a winning start in this competition. While Germany defeated Denmark 4-0, Spain outclassed Finland 4-1. Potentially the biggest match of this group, both teams would look to carry on with their momentum in the tournament. England 8-0 Norway, Women's Euro 2022: Beth Mead Nets Hat-Trick in Hosts' Dominant Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Spain sit second in Group B while Germany are current table-toppers. The winner of this match would climb to the top of the table. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this match.

When is Germany vs Spain, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Germany vs Spain clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in London on July 13, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Germany vs Spain, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Germany vs Spain on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Germany vs Spain, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Germany vs Spain, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

