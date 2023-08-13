Defending La Liga champions Barcelona begins their 2023/24 league journey with an away tie against Getafe. Xavi ended Real Madrid's dominance of late in domestic football by leading his side to a win last season. His style of play has the approval of the fans as it reminds them of the golden days of the tiki-taka. While the team is still a work in progress in several areas as was evident with their early Champions League exit last year, the team has all the makings of a great one. Opponents Getafe will need to improve considerably from the 15th place they managed last time out and they will feel they have a very tough first test. Getafe versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sports18 network from 1:00 am IST. Jude Bellingham Scores on His La-Liga Debut As Real Madrid Kick Off Season With 2-0 Win Over Athletic Bilbao.

Getafe will be missing three key players Luis Milla, Enes Unal, and Mauro Arambarri who are dealing with fitness issues. David Soria in goal should expect a busy day at work with the wave of Barcelona attack coming his way. Carles Alena, Nemanja Maksimovic and Djene Dakonam make up the three-man midfield with the trio likely to sit back and help defend. Juanmi Latasa is the main center-forward on the side.

Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have trained with the Barcelona first team and are expected to take part in this game. Gavi will be promoted to the wings with Ousmane Dembele leaving for PSG. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are the two attackers in the final third for the visitors. Frenkie de Jong is the orchestrator in midfield with Ilkay Gundogan as the playmaker. Pedri also gets a look in the midfield area. Kylian Mbappe Welcomes Ousmane Dembele in Instagram Story after French Forward Completes His Move From Barcelona to PSG (See Post).

When is Getafe vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will take on Getafe in their first match of the La Liga 2023-24 campaign on Monday, August 14. The match is set to begin at 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Getafe vs Barcelona, LaLiga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Getafe vs Barcelona on Sports18 1 SD/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Getafe vs Barcelona, LaLiga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Getafe vs Barcelona football match on the JioCinema app and website. Getafe have managed to avoid defeat in nine out of their last ten home matches. They will however likely lose this one.

