They say that age is just a number and when it comes to sports, we have seen this fact get relived again and again. And Gianluigi Buffon is a big example of this. The veteran Italian goalkeeper, who has been a stellar figure in not just European but world football for years, has now taken it up a level higher by penning a new deal at Parma, his current club. Him putting pen to paper on a new deal at his boyhood club is definitely good news but what's startling is that this new contract would expire in 2024, when Buffon would be 46 years old! He sure is truly ageless! Kylian Mbappe Defends Lionel Messi After Argentine Faces Backlash Owing to his Current Form, Says 'Even With Seven Ballons d'Or You Have to Adapt'

See Parma's Official Tweet:

Twenty years after leaving for Juventus, Buffon rejoined his boyhood club Parma last year. Despite them playing in Serie B, the second division in Italian football, his love for the game did not hinder him from representing the club where it all started for him. The 10-time Serie A champion was quoted by Sky Italia, saying, "For me and my family, this is a wonderful day. I hope that the city and all fans will be happy,”

"My return to Parma was linked to the relationships and the deep bond I have always had with this city. If I hadn’t believed in what the president has in mind and in what we are doing, I would not have accepted this proposal. I am optimistic for the future of this club. It is a beautiful and exciting challenge for me," Buffon added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2022 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).