Ever since Lionel Messi has joined PSG, he has been in the news for his lack of form. However, his teammate Kylian Mbappe has lashed out at the critics and the 23-year-old has stood up for Lionel Messi. After the Ligue 1 2021-22 match against AS Saint-Etienne, Mbappe spoke about Messi's form and said that he was happy to see Messi at the new club. However, in the same breath, he defended Messi and said, "He's a great player. I'm happy for him because we know he's adjusting to a new life, a new city and a new club. And even when you win seven Ballons d'Or, you have to adapt too." PSG vs AS Saint-Etienne Match Result: Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice, Leads PSG to a 3-1 Win in Ligue 1 2021-22 Match.

Mbappe also revealed that he has always wanted to play with great players and he is enjoying his time with Messi. Kylian Mbappe had scored a brace against AS Saint-Etienne and helped the team win the game 3-1. Lionel Messi had provided a stunning assist to Mbappe during the game and the video of the same made rounds on social media. Truly the two have gelled well in the tam and have been performing exceptionally as a duo.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Kylian Mbappe is touted to be one of the best players in the world already. Perhaps, which is why PSG is so keen to retain the young man. Recently as per reports, the club had offered him a blank cheque that apparently has been turned down by the young forward.

