Juventus will take on struggling Genoa in the Round of 16 of Coppa Italia 2020-21 on January 13, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Allianz Stadium. The Biancoenri were defeated in the finals of the competition last year but will be hoping to go all the way this season. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Juventus vs Genoa, Coppa Italia 2020-21 live streaming details can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After 3-1 Win Against Sassuolo, Says ‘Glad I Contributed’ (Watch Goal Highlights).

Juventus come into this game with high spirits after winning their previous two games in the league against leaders AC Milan and Sassuolo. Meanwhile, Genoa defeated Bologna in their previous Serie A fixture, bouncing back after two-winless games. Andrea Pirlo is expected to make changes for this game while Genoa could line up with a strong squad as the cup competition offers them a chance at winning a trophy.

Juventus vs Genoa, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Juventus vs Genoa, Coppa Italia 2020-21 clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on January 14, 2021 (Thursday). The football match of Coppa Italia is scheduled to be held at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Juventus vs Genoa, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Juventus vs Genoa, Coppa Italia 2020-21 will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcasters available for Coppa Italia in India. Fans can, however, follow the official social media pages of both Juventus and Genoa to stay updated with the encounter.

Juventus vs Genoa, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Despite there being no official broadcaster being available for the game, Juventus vs Genoa, Coppa Italia 2020-21 will be streamed live on FanCode. Fans can log onto the FanCode website or app and purchase the FC Match Pass to enjoy the game live.

