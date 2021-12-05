Juventus would take on Genoa in the Serie A 2021-22 at the Allianz Stadium on Monday, December 6. The match would be played at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). After a terrible start to their domestic campaign, Max Allegri's side finally have regained form and are now eighth on the points table with 24 points. They defeated newly promoted side Salernitana 2-0 and would be looking to carry that momentum into this clash. It should be a relatively easy fixture for the Bianconeri, considering the fact that Genoa are in the relegation zone with 10 points from 15 matches and have had a forgettable campaign so far. Manchester United 1–0 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2021–22 Video Highlights: Fred Scores As Ralf Rangnick Era at Old Trafford Gets Off to Winning Start

When it comes to head-to-head records, Juventus clearly have the edge over Genoa, winning 22 out of a total of 32 matches played between them. A win for Juventus would see them move up to the sixth spot.

When is Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs Genoa match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on December 06, 2021 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Genoa match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Genoa match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

