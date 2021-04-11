Juventus will take on Genoa in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). Andrea Pirlo’s team ended their winless run last time around and will be aiming to build on the win against Napoli. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Genoa live streaming can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 24-Member Squad for Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Genoa.

The record Italian champions still have an outside chance at the title but need to be perfect from here onwards and hope that leaders Inter Milan drop points in the matches to come. Meanwhile, Genoa are practically safe from relegation and are looking to enter into the top half of the table and a win against the Bianconeri will help them in that objective.

Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Genoa match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium and will be played on April 11, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 06:3- pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Genoa on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2021 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).