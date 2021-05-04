With one foot already in the finals, Manchester City will cross swords with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-finals. The high-voltage encounter takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday midnight (May 5). Both teams have exceptional players in their ranks and have a point to prove in the upcoming fixture. However, the Cityzens hold a massive advantage in this fixture, having won the first leg 2-1. Hence, PSG need to put an exceptional effort to make a place in their second successive UCL final. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other MCI vs PSG match details. Lionel Messi Extends His Support to EPL & Other Clubs As They Boycott Social Media.

Manchester City are mere inches away from clinching the Premier League title and will likely win the league crown next weekend. However, the cherry on the cake would be the Champions League trophy in the cabinet. On the other hand, PSG have also been phenomenal in the Ligue 1 and are engaged in an exciting battle with current table leaders Lille for the title. However, they have to unleash their best performance to beat Manchester City on aggregate total and qualify for the summit clash. As the game gets lined up, let’s focus on the streaming and other information. MCI vs PSG Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Football Match.

When is Manchester City vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Semi-Final Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester City vs PSG match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on May 05 (Tuesday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

The live telecast of the Manchester City vs PSG match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-finals will be available in the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the free live streaming online of Manchester City vs PSG match live on the SonyLiv app as well as the website. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the live streaming of the game on the JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps respectively.

