Barcelona will take on Osasuna in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona on March 06, 2021 (late Saturday night). Both teams head into the game on the back of some decent results and will be looking to continue their form. Meanwhile, fans searching for Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Barcelona 3–0 Sevilla, Copa Del Rey 2020–21 Goal Video Highlights: Martin Brathwaite’s Extra-Time Winner Sends Barca to Final.

Barcelona have a great chance to close the gap on leaders Atletico Madrid and get back into the title race if they manage to get a win in this clash as Diego Simeone will face rivals TReal Madrid in their fixture and could drop points. Meanwhile, Osasuna are looking to move into the top half of the table and will fancy their chances as the Catalans are likely to make a number of changes to their squad following their midweek Copa del Rey clash.

When is Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Osasuna vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on March 07, 2021 (Sunday). The clash will be held at El Sadar Stadium and the game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Osasuna vs Barcelona match live on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Osasuna vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

But fans in India can still follow the live-action thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming of Osasuna vs Barcelona for free.

