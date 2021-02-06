Huesca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Free Live Streaming: It is turning out to be a nightmare season for Real Madrid where they have failed on every front so far. With Champions League their only shot at title this year, the La Liga games from now on are more about making sure they finish in the top four. Their game against Huesca is crucial as they look to avoid successive defeats in the league. Real Madrid were well above Barcelona at one stage in the campaign but things have gone so bad for the defending champions, the Catalonians currently lead them on goal difference. Although they both do not look like troubling Atletico Madrid in the title race. Opponents Huesca are rock bottom and have a tough fight ahead of themselves to avoid the drop. Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Hopeful of Eden Hazard’s Comeback in Two-Three Weeks.

Pablo Insua has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine but Juan Carlos has made his recovery from the COVID 19 virus and is all set to feature. There are a couple of major absentee for the hosts in Sandro Ramirez and Pedro Mosquera. Idrissa Doumbia is an action packed hard tackling midfielder, who will sit deep in a five man midfield. Huesca do not score much with just 17 so far and it will be down to Rafa Mir and Shinji Okazaki to convert any half chances.

Eden Hazard has had another muscle injury to add to his long list of injury trouble since making a move from Chelsea. Vinicius Jr will take the place of the Belgian skipper on the left with Marco Asensio on the right wing. Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are the first names on the team sheet and the trio will once again play a crucial role in midfield.

When is Huesca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Huesca vs Real Madrid clash will be played on February 06, 2021 (Saturday) at the Estadio El Alcoraz. The match has a scheduled time of 08:45 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Huesca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Huesca vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Huesca vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Huesca vs Real Madrid for free. Real Madrid should get a routine win against Huesca but it is the manner in which they get the three points which is crucial.

