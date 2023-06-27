A massive test awaits India in the 2023 SAFF Championship, with the hosts gearing up to take on Kuwait. The Blue Tigers have won both their opening games comfortably, like their opponents Kuwait and the two sides are guaranteed progress to the next round. The winner of this evening’s game will be the group topper and hence this match assumes greater significance. In the past, Kuwait was one of the top Asian sides and there was a wide gulf in class in comparison to India. But the Blue Tigers have made some good progress in the last decade while Kuwait have regressed from their glorious past. It should be a fascinating game, nevertheless and should determine where India stands against the best sides. India versus Kuwait will be telecasted on DD Bharati and streamed on the FanCode app from 7:30 pm IST. SAFF Championship 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

India lacked a bit of spark against Nepal, but they did enough to win the game. Sunil Chettri is in sublime form at the moment and his presence up top is crucial. Anirudh Thapa in midfield has his task cut out with Kuwait deploying a front-line press. Sahal Abdul Samad will have to contribute defensively, with India not expected to keep the ball much.

Hamad Alharbi and Fawaz Alotaibi make up a brilliant attacking pair and India will have to be wary of the threat they possess. Khaled Hajijah in midfield is the one that makes the side tick and he will be eager to bring the wingers into play with long diagonals. Ali Abdel Al-Rasoul is likely to start against India in order to add stability to the backline. Sunil Chhetri and Indian Football Team Players Perform Iconic Viking Clap For Fans After Victory Against Pakistan in SAFF Championship 2023 (Watch Video).

India vs Kuwait SAFF 2023 Football Match Live TV Channel Telecast

Doordarshan Network is the telecast provider of the tournament in India. Fans can watch the live TV telecast of the India vs Kuwait football match in SAFF Championship 2023 on DD Bharati.

India vs Kuwait SAFF 2023 Football Match Live Streaming Online

While DD Bharati will provide the live telecast of the IND vs KUW football match, the live streaming online will be available on FanCode. Fans can access FanCode's mobile app and website to watch the lND vs KUW SAFF 2023 football match live streaming online, but only after subscribing to the services. It will be an even contest with both sides not creating many chances. Expect the game to end in a 1-1 draw with Sunil Chettri on the scoresheet.

