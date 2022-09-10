India will take on Maldives in the second game of Group A at the SAFF Women's Championship 2022. the clash will be played at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on September 10, 2022 (Saturday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Maldives, SAFF Women's Championship 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. SAFF Women's Championship 2022: India Beat Pakistan 3-0 in Tournament Opener.

India are the defending champions and head into this game on the back of a sensational 3-0 win over rivals Pakistan in their competition opener. Meanwhile, Maldives were on the end of a defeat against Bangladesh. Both teams have hopes of making it to the next round and are searching for a victory.

When is India vs Maldives, SAFF Women's Championship 2022 Match (Know Date, Time & Venue)

The India vs Maldives clash in SAFF Women's Championship 2022 will be played at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on September 10, 2022 (Saturday). The match has a start time of 05:15 PM IST.

Where to Watch India vs Maldives, SAFF Women's Championship 2022 Telecast in TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the India vs Maldives match on their TV sets.

How to Watch India vs Maldives, SAFF Women's Championship 2022 Live Streaming Online?

The SAFF Women's Championship 2022 is available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Elevensports.com website to catch the live action. The AP1 HD Youtube channel streamed the India vs Pakistan clash and could stream this match as well.

