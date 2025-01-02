The Indian woman’s football team will be playing their second friendly with Maldives at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru. The first of the two matches was an action-packed affair with the home side claiming a massive 14-0 win. Joakim Alexandersson, the Indian head coach, was amazed by the sheer dominance his side exhibited throughout the game but it also reflected the work Maldives will need to put in to survive on the international stage. The bee attack on the match officials in the first game was also a major talking point and fans will hope it is all about football in this tie. India versus Maldives starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India Women's Football Team Secures Dominating 14-0 Victory Over Maldives in FIFA International Friendly 2024; Lynda Kom Serto and Pyari Xaxa Registers Hat-Tricks for Blue Tigresses.

Pyari Xaxa and Lynda Kom Serto scored hat-tricks each for India while the likes of Neha, Kajol Dsouza, Sangita Basfore, Rimpa Haldar, and Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu were all on the scoresheet. What was impressive about the Indian game play was the effortless transition in attack and each player looked comfortable on the ball.

Maldives will be short of confidence ahead of this game and the they will need to start afresh. Raniya Ibrahim, Mariyam Noora, and Safiya Rafa are the recognized forwards and the trio did not have much to do in the first game. Skipper Hawwa Haneefa like his other defensive counterparts struggled and they will need to lift their game. India vs Maldives Women's International Football Friendly Match Interrupted As Referee Gets Attacked By Bees During Match, Video Goes Viral.

When is India Women vs Maldives Women, International Friendly 2024 Match (Know Date, Time & Venue)

The India vs Maldives Women's International friendly football match 2024 will be played at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 2. The India Women vs Maldives Women match has a start time of 03:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch India Women vs Maldives Women, International Friendly 2024 Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the India Women vs Maldives Women international friendly 2024 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch India women's national football team vs Maldives women's national football team live telecast on any TV channel. For India women vs Maldives women online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch India Women vs Maldives Women, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming Online?

Indian Football's YouTube channel will provide India women vs Maldives women live streaming. Fans in India can tune in to Indian Football's official YouTube channel to watch the India women's national football team vs Maldives women's national football team live streaming online for free. Another rout is on the cards for Maldives who will be keen to make some progress in this match.

