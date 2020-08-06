A few days ago, Juventus launched their home kit with a white shirt and black stripes. Now, the away kit of the Bianconeri has leaked on social media ahead of their Champions League 2019-20 game against Lyon. The kit will be made available for the upcoming season of the Serie A. Bathed in dark blue, the jersey has stripes on its sleeves and has a collar. The pictures with players posing in the jersey of Juventus has been doing rounds on social media. The fans have had mixed responses over the same. While one of them lashed out at the makers, the other went on to raise and objection about the collar. Wojciech Szczesny Fires Cristiano Ronaldo Warning to Lyon Ahead of Champion League 2019-20 Match, Says ‘He Is Ready to Perform Another Miracle’.

While a section of the netizens found the shirts impressive. Juventus is all set to play the home game in the Champions League 2019-20 against Lyon on August 8, 2020. The Old Lady welcomes Lyon as the opponents have an upper hand in the game. Lyon is 1-0 up in the aggregate score. Now let's have a look at the pictures of the new kits and then the reactions.

Ahead of the game, Wojciech Szczęsny issued a warning to the opponents and said that Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to perform another miracle. The team would be looking to turn the tides to get past the Round of 16. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST.

