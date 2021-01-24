Sixth placed Juventus will be looking to capitalize on the points dropped by Milan clubs – AC Milan and Inter Milan when it hosts Bologna. The Bianconeri are currently out of the Champions League qualification places and ten points off leaguer leaders AC Milan although they have two games in hand. The main challenge for Manager Andrea Pirlo has been to bring in some sort of consistency at the club which is lacking. One good result is often followed by two poor one for the defending champions and this has slowed down their progress. But with a trophy already in the cabinet, the mood is positive. Opponents Bologna are 13th and have ambitions of breaking into the top half of the table. They will fancy their chances against an unpredictable Juventus side particularly at the Allianz arena. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Pictures From Training Session Ahead of Juventus vs Bologna Clash in Serie A 2020–21.

Matthijs de Light and Alex Sandro are in quarantine as they recover from COVID 19 while the likes of Merih Demiral and Gianluca Frabotta are injured, severely impacting the Juventus defence. Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have experience but lack pace, which could prove to be their undoing. Midfield could see new signing Arthur line up alongside Rodrigo Bentancur with Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata as the two strikers.

Gary Medel and Ibrahima Mbaye are the two major absentee for Bologna as they recover from injuries. Rodrigo Palacio has a lot of experience under his belt and his hold up play would be vital this evening. Roberto Soriano occupies the number 10 slot for the visitors and is the creative mind in the attacking third. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets a Stunner, Helps Juventus Beat Napoli 2-0 in Supercoppa Italiana Finals.

When is Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Bologna match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on January 24, 2021 (Sunday). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Bologna match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Bologna, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Bologna match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches. Juventus have not lost to Bologna in a decade and their impeccable record against the opposition should continue with a routine win.

