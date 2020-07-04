Juventus will chase a seventh straight win when they host Torino in the Derby della Mole in Serie A 2019-20 on Saturday. Maurizio Sarri’s side are four points clear at the top of the league points table and can further consolidate their position with a win against Torino, who are placed 14th in the team standings and are coming off successive defeats. Juventus, currently on a six-match winning streak in the league, have scored 15 in their last six while conceding only twice and kept four clean sheets. Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019-20: Check Out the Predicted Line-Up for JUV vs TOR at Allianz Stadium.

Torino, on the other, have lost eight of their last 10 league games with their only win coming against Udinese. They also drew 1-1 against Parma. Both of those results came post the coronavirus halt. In four matches since the lockdown, Torino have lost two and won and drew one each in the other two. Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in Indian Time.

For Juventus and Maurizio Sarri, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala’s form have come handy. Both the stars have scored in each of their last three league games and will be key as the Turin club chases their ninth straight scudetto. Ahead of the Juventus vs Torino Serie A match and Turin derby, take a look at some key players for the clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Most strikers lose their speed and become penalty box goal poachers once they cross the age of 30. But not for Ronaldo. The Portuguese, 35, has shown no signs of slowing down and after a rusty start in the Coppa Italia semis and final, he has burst to form in the league. Cristiano has scored in all the three league matches that Juventus have played since the season resumed last month and has been in great touch. He scored a stunner in the 3-1 win over Genoa midweek taking his league goalscoring tally to 24 for the season.

Paulo Dybala

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala has also shown form and scored in all the three Serie A matches. In fact, he has been more dangerous than Ronaldo and showed his importance to the side with a brilliant solo goal against Genoa to break the deadlock for Juventus. Dybala also has five assists to his name and will be key for Sarri and his team against local derby rivals Torino.

Andrea Belotti

The Italy international has somewhat fallen down the radar after his 28-goal campaign in 2016-17. He has so far scored 12 goals this season in the Serie A, including three in the last three games. Belotti broke his eight-match scoring drought with a match-winning goal against Udinese. That goal was his first league strike since a brace against AS Roma on January 6.

The 26-year-old looks to be back in form and has scored in his last three. He will be key for Torino in Derby della Mole as Torino chase their first victory against Juventus since 2015.

