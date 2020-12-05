Italian champions Juventus will host Torino in their next fixture in Serie A 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Allianz Stadium on December 5 (Saturday). Andrea Pirlo's men are on a seven-match unbeaten streak and will like to get the better of Torino as well. Notably, a win in the upcoming game will see Juventus – who are currently placed at the fourth position – climb at the second position in the team standings. Torino, on the other hand, have a jolting task ahead and they have to put an extraordinary effort to upset the Old Lady. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose, goal-keepers, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for JUV vs TOR clash. Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Juventus Prepare For Serie A 20220-21 Match Against Torino (See Pics).

The Turin side had a forgettable campaign so far as they won only one of their first nine games. They, in fact, have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 22 goals. Hence, Marco Giampaolo's side needs to revamp their strategies to stop the mighty Juventus team that has only lost once at home in the last two seasons. As the match takes a countdown, let's look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper of this fantasy team.

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Danilo (JUV), Giorgio Chiellini (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV) and Ricardo Rodriguez (TOR) will be the four defenders.

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Simone Verdi (TOR) and Karol Linetty (TOR) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Andrea Belotti (TOR) will form the two-man forward line.

Juventus vs Torino, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Danilo (JUV), Giorgio Chiellini (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Ricardo Rodriguez (TOR), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Simone Verdi (TOR), Karol Linetty (TOR), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Andrea Belotti (TOR).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Andrea Belotti (TOR) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).