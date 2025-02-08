Manchester City will be hurting with their recent 5-1 thumping at the hands of Arsenal, when they take on Leyton Orient in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s team have struggled for consistency this season and coupled with poor injury record of the squad; the Spaniard has endured his toughest time in managerial career. They are out of the league title race and the FA Cup is realistically their best shot at a trophy. Leyton Orient play in the Football League One and are sixth in the points table. A home tie against one of the best in the country should give them a lift. Manchester City Adds Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Knockout Matches.

Omar Beckles and Sean Clare are long-term absentees for Leyton Orient while Theo Archibald and Jordan Graham are the recent additions to the injury list. Charlie Kelman leads the forward line in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Jamie Donley as a playmaker. Azeem Abudlai and Dilan Markanday will be deployed on the wings.

Manchester Continue to be without the presence of Rodri, Oscar Bobb, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, and Jeremey Doku. There is no looking past Erling Haaland for the striker position with James McAtee as the no 10. Ilaky Gundogan will be used as a central midfielder in this tie with his ability to spread the passes. Savinho and Omar Marmoush will be the two traditional wide players. Check out Leyton Orient vs Manchester City match details and viewing options below.

When is Leyton Orient vs Manchester City, FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Defending Premier League winners Manchester City will play fourth round match against Leyton Orient. As per the schedule, the Leyton Orient vs Manchester City match will start at 005:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Brisbane Road. Check out Leyton Orient vs Manchester City viewing options below. FA Cup 2024-25: Manchester City to Show ‘Respect’ To Pep Guardiola’s ‘Hometown’ Club Salford City.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Networks has broadcasting rights to the Emirates FA Cup 2024-25. Fans can watch the Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 third round match on Sony Sports Network channels. The Leyton Orient vs Manchester City match online streaming is also available.

How to Get Live Streaming of Leyton Orient vs Manchester City FA Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Although a live telecast of the Leyton Orient vs Manchester City match is available in India, fans can enjoy live streaming of the same online. Fans can enjoy Leyton Orient vs Manchester City live streaming on SonyLIV App and websites. Manchester City will be confident of getting the job done here considering they are the much superior outfit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).