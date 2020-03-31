Lionel Messi Heaps High Praise on Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Says ‘He Has the Potential to Be One of the Best’

Mason Mount and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Chelsea starlet Mason Mount has burst onto the scene this season in the Premier League and has impressed a lot of experts and pundits around the world. He has been one of the young players from the Blues academy that have performed well under new manager Frank Lampard. Impressed with his performances at the club level, England manager Gareth Southgate has given him opportunities at international level as well. Now the youngster has drawn plaudits from six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi Confirms Barcelona Players Will Take Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis but Hits Back at Board.

According to Football London, Lionel Messi has teamed up with football card manufacturers Topps to create an exclusive pack consisting of the best matches and stars of the Champions League. And Mason Mount, who played in the European competition for the first time this season, has been included in the ‘youth on the rise’ category, selected by the Barcelona captain. Chelsea in Talks With Barcelona Over Taking Philippe Coutinho on Loan.

On the same card, while talking about the rising Chelsea star, Messi said that Mount has a huge potential and has predicted big things for him in the future. ‘Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best.’ Said the Barcelona captain.

Speaking of Mason Mount, the 21-year-old has appeared for the north-London club in every Premier League game this season. The youngster has been one of the most important players for Frank Lampard this season and has a total of 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and assisting five times.