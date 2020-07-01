Lionel Messi has enjoyed quite an incredible personal week despite disappointing results with club Barcelona. The Argentine celebrated his 33rd birthday on June 24 and almost a week later scored his 700th career goal with a penalty against Atletico Madrid. The goal now makes him a member of an illustrious club of only six other footballers who have scored 700 or more goals in their career. Of his 700 goals, Messi has scored 630 for Barcelona from 724 appearances and 70 more for Argentina in 138 caps. The list is led by former Czechoslovakia-Austria striker, Josef Bican, who has a remarkable 805 goals in just 530 matches. Lionel Messi 700th Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Barcelona Star Net 700th Career Goal With Utmost Ease Against Atletico Madrid.

Messi made his senior debut for Barcelona in a friendly match against Porto in 2003 but played his first La Liga match a year later on October 16 against Espanyol. The Argentine scored his first goal against Albacete – on May 1, 2005 – from a Ronaldinho pass becoming then the youngest goalscorer for the club. Over 15 years later, Messi has now scored his 700th career goal from the spot against Atletico Madrid. We take a look at videos of each of his milestone goal during his career span. Lionel Messi Scores 700th Career Goal During Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid 2–2 La Liga 2019–20 Draw, Twitterati Hail the Argentine on Incredible Achievement.

Barcelona vs Albacete, May 1, 2005

Messi, 17, replaced Samuel Eto’o and almost immediately scored. But his goal was ruled out for offside. The Argentine will, however, not be denied his maiden goal. With the game moving into injury-time, Messi received a pass from Ronaldinho and dinked it over Albacete goalkeeper Raul Valbuena for his maiden senior goal.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, September 29, 2009

Messi completed his first century of goals with a sublime strike against Dynamo Kyiv in the 2009/10 Champions League. Barcelona won the game 2-0 and Messi reached 100 career goals.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, 2011

When Barcelona and Real Madrid met in UEFA Champions League semi-finals, Messi completed his second century of goals with a clean strike against the domestic rivals. He scored twice that day with the first taking him to his 200th career goal.

Barcelona vs Roya Vallecano, 2012

Barcelona thrashed Roya Vallecano 5-0 in their 2012/13 La Liga season. Messi scored twice in that game with his first goal completing his 300th career goal.

Barcelona vs Granada, September 28, 2014

Barcelona thrashed Granada 6-0 and Lionel Messi recorded his 400th career goal. His landmark goal was a header from a Dani Alves cross.

Valencia vs Barcelona, La Liga April 17, 2016

Lionel Messi recorded his 500th career goal but couldn’t prevent Barcelona from losing 1-2 to Valencia in La Liga 2015/16. Messi scored from Jordi Alba’s cross for Barcelona's only goal in that game.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga, March 4, 2018

Lionel Messi completed his 600th career goal with a wonderful free-kick against Atletico Madrid leading Barcelona to 1-0 win and also leading them to top of La Liga points table. Barcelona will go on to win the La Liga title.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga, June 30, 2020

Lionel Messi became only seventh footballer to score 700 career goals. He reached the landmark with a cheeky panenka penalty goal against Atletico Madrid.

Paneka against the best GK in the league only Messi 🐐 things #Messi700 pic.twitter.com/gnCjlel0Ee — Magisterial Messi (@MessiLiio) June 30, 2020

Messi reached the landmark in 862 matches which is at least 111 games fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, however, has already crossed the 700-mark and currently has 728 goals and is ahead of Messi in the most goals scored list.

