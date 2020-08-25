Lionel Messi reportedly wants an immediate exit from Barcelona as the Argentine is unhappy with the board and their handling of the club in recent years. But Ronaldo Nazario, who played for the Catalans in the late 90s, said that the 33-year-old leaving is highly unlikely as he is in ‘love’ with the club. Manchester City are the favourites to sign the Barcelona captain if he leaves in the summer. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester City Preparing Offer to Sign Barcelona Captain Without Breaching FFP Rules.

Lionel Messi was left frustrated after the Spanish side's humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals and following that defeat expressed his desire of leaving the club to the Barcelona hierarchy. Huge losses to AS Roma and Liverpool in recent years might have played a role in the Argentine wanting out.

However, Ronaldo believes that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona despite exit talks. ‘It’s very unlikely that he’ll be able to leave Barcelona at the moment, especially when there’s a crisis of results,’ the Brazilian legend said at a webinar hosted by Santander, the official title sponsors of Spain’s first division football league.

‘Messi is a reference for the team and, if I were Barcelona, I wouldn’t let him leave in any situation. He has a great and strong relationship with the club and I don’t think he’ll stop being in love with the team’ the former Barcelona striker added.

Barcelona appointed Ronald Koeman as their new manager and the Dutchman is hopeful of convincing Messi to stay. ‘I don’t know if I have to convince Messi,’ said the 57-year-old. However, as per reports in Spain, the Argentine recently met with the new man in charge and expressed his doubts over continuing at the Spanish side.

