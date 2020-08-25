With Lionel Messi wanting an immediate exit from Barcelona, Manchester City see this as a very realistic chance to sign the Argentine and reunite him with former manager Pep Guardiola. The Premier League side, who have fallen short on several occasions in Europe, consider the 33-year-old to be the final piece if the jigsaw for European dominance and want to be ready if an opportunity to sign him arises. Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: Argentine Unlikely to Leave Barcelona, Says Ronaldo Amid Manchester City Links.

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester City are preparing a possible bid to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona without breaking the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The Catalans on several occasions have stated that the Argentine will not leave Barcelona and if anyone wants to sign the 33-year-old they must pay his release clause of €700 million. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona Reveal Argentine's Release Clause.

Barcelona president Bartomeu said that their captain will remain at Nou Camp but if the Argentine continues to push for a transfer, the club will let him go. Lionel Messi reportedly met the new manager Ronal Koeman past week and expressed his doubts over staying at the club following the 8-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Lionel Messi’s current contract with Barcelona ends in 2021 and as per reports, the 33-year-old has stalled renewal talks with the club. The Argentine wants to compete at the highest level and if the Spanish side are unable to convince him that they are capable of doing that, he sees his future elsewhere.

With being the biggest superstar on the planet, there are only a few clubs that can afford Lionel Messi. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel after their Champions League defeat stated that the Argentine is welcome at the club but believes that he will end his career in Barcelona.

