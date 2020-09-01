Lionel Messi has made it clear that he wants to leave Barcelona this summer. The Argentine talisman skipped the club’s first pre-season training session under new head coach Ronald Koeman, further establishing his demand to depart Camp Nou. Messi has been continuously linked with Manchester City with reports claiming that the 33-Year-old’s father and agent Jorge visited Manchester to discuss personal terms over a possible move to the Etihad in this transfer window. The Premier League club have already prepared a massive bid to acquire the six-time Ballin d’Or winner’s signature. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live updates of Lionel Messi transfer news from Barcelona. Lionel Messi Transfer News: A Look Back at the Top Stories of the Day.

Messi’s demand to leave Barcelona, however, dealt a blow after La Liga upheld the club’s statement that any other club willing to sign Messi this summer must pay his 700m Euros release clause. Messi, whose current contract runs until next June, had informed the club that was going to leave for free. The Argentine’s camp had said that a clause in his contract allows Messi to leave for free at the end of each season. But Barcelona have insisted the clause, which required Messi to put in a transfer request at least 20 days before the season ended, expired in June and is no longer in play. La Liga have also supported the club. Lionel Messi Can Only Leave Barcelona if €700 Million Release Clause Is Paid, Says La Liga.

The 33-year-ols stunned the world when he sent a burofax to the club revealing his desire to leave the club after 20 years of service. Barcelona and Messi continue to be at loggerheads regarding the contract situation. This is now slowly and steadily turned into a transfer saga.