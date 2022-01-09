In one of the biggest fixtures in French football, Lyon will host PSG in the latest round of Ligue 1 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Park Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon on January 09, 2021 (late Sunday night) as both teams aim to register maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Reportedly Training Alone in Paris After Testing Negative for COVID-19, Will Rejoin PSG Squad in Next Few Days.

Lyon have been underwhelming this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the points table. Peter Bosz’s team are winless in their last four games and will be aiming to put an end to that run and will fancy themselves against a much-weaken PSG side, who have 11 players missing for this encounter. COVID, injuries and international commitments has seen Mauricio Pochettino unable to count on his senior players but the Argentine will hope that his team can get the job done tonight.

When is for Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Lyon vs PSG match in Ligue 1 will be played at the Park Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon on January 10, 2021 (Monday). The league clash has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India. VH1 are likely to telecast the game on TV.

Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the Lyon vs PSG Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app and website. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India.

