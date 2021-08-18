Malmo and Ludogorets will face each other in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoff match. The clash will be played at the Eleda Stadium in Malmo on August 18, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams will be aiming to take a step closer to the group stages. Meanwhile, fans searching for Malmo vs Ludogorets, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, Sheriff Edge Closer To Group Stages With First Leg Wins.

Malmo got the better of defending Scottish champions Rangers 4-2 in the previous round to book a place in the final playoff match while Ludogorets defeated Greek giants Olympiacos in a penalty shootout. Both teams head into the game on the back of some decent form and will be aiming to advance to the next round of the competition.

When is Malmo vs Ludogorets, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Malmo vs Ludogorets, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoff match will be played at the Eleda Stadium in Malmo on August 19, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Malmo vs Ludogorets, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Malmo vs Ludogorets playoff match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL match. Sony Ten 3 will telecast the match live in Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Malmo vs Ludogorets, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Malmo vs Ludogorets playoff clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the Final match online for fans in India.

